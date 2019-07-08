Cambridge Trust Company Holding in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Decreased as Share Value Declined; As General Mls (GIS) Market Valuation Rose, Shoker Investment Counsel Has Increased by $347,922 Its Holding

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,789 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 28,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $54. About 1.76M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 18.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 2,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,932 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, down from 15,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $119.64. About 263,051 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7.65 million were reported by Geode Cap Limited Company. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 161,292 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt. Pnc Services Group Inc has 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 107,598 shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 85,468 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 44,902 shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Farmers holds 26,290 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 12,081 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Co holds 76,732 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 326,300 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated invested 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). The New York-based Virtu Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 1.13M shares.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

