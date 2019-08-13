Cambridge Trust Company Has Upped Position in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) as Stock Price Declined; Ashford Capital Management Has Trimmed Vicor (VICR) Position as Share Value Declined

Ashford Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vicor Corp (VICR) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashford Capital Management Inc sold 157,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.46% . The hedge fund held 586,758 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.20M, down from 743,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vicor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.13. About 89,231 shares traded. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) has declined 46.98% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VICR News: 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q EPS 10c; 24/04/2018 – Vicor Sees 2Q Rev Increasing Nearly 10% Sequentially; 24/04/2018 – Vicor 1Q Rev $65.3M; 08/03/2018 Vicor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Vicor Launches 12V to 48V NBM Module at GTC 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VICR); 23/04/2018 – DJ Vicor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRTQ)

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (EMR) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 158,019 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.82 million, up from 150,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Emerson Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 2.04 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS UP 5% TO 10%; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators

Analysts await Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VICR’s profit will be $5.64 million for 53.80 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Vicor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 20 investors sold VICR shares while 41 reduced holdings. only 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 11.51 million shares or 6.96% less from 12.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Swiss Bancshares reported 33,632 shares. Parametric Ltd Company, Washington-based fund reported 37,116 shares. 24,713 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Van Eck Associate accumulated 15,063 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.65% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Citigroup Inc holds 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) or 10,255 shares. 92,050 are held by Employees Retirement Of Ohio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 40,250 shares. Caxton Lp reported 49,300 shares stake. 632 are owned by Us Savings Bank De. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) for 11,150 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR).

Ashford Capital Management Inc, which manages about $593.71 million and $685.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 9,910 shares to 238,396 shares, valued at $17.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco (NYSE:FNV) by 17,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 128 shares. Epoch Invest reported 0.64% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Cibc World Markets Incorporated reported 73,515 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Private Asset Inc has 1.33% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 109,354 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,768 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 23,900 shares. Df Dent Comm owns 0.01% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 10,926 shares. Patten Grp Inc Incorporated Inc reported 15,858 shares. Bp Public Limited has invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 418,203 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 145,997 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 82,137 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Tctc Ltd Liability Company accumulated 119,121 shares or 0.44% of the stock.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 29,643 shares to 21,037 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 54,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,412 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLP).