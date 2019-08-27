Cambridge Trust Company Has Upped By $333,840 Its Visa (V) Holding; Bvf Raised By $2.59 Million Its Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Position

Bvf Inc increased Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) stake by 15.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bvf Inc acquired 185,229 shares as Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Bvf Inc holds 1.40 million shares with $20.52 million value, up from 1.22 million last quarter. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $926.96 million valuation. The stock increased 6.19% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 281,270 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has risen 9.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.57% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 17/05/2018 – Dicerna Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.90; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Trade secrets battle between Alnylam, Dicerna is just one of many; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 90c

Cambridge Trust Company increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 0.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 2,140 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 278,653 shares with $43.52 million value, up from 276,513 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $397.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $177.59. About 7.25 million shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 7,312 shares to 101,005 valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 6,116 shares and now owns 62,094 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

More important recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Visa – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Visa Top Performing Stock in Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Intl owns 19.02M shares for 1.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Archon Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co has 3.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 101,560 shares. Confluence Investment Management Ltd Company accumulated 5,272 shares. Aristotle Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,700 shares. Contravisory stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Associated Banc holds 12,973 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.03% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 30,590 shares. Pictet Asset stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jackson Wealth Lc holds 1.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 36,539 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 17.60 million shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Lc invested 5.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Essex Financial Svcs Inc stated it has 1.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Scholtz And Company Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 18,695 shares. American Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv invested in 0.11% or 2,294 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.39% or 44,145 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 6.18% above currents $177.59 stock price. Visa had 23 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 24. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of V in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold DRNA shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 4.26 million shares. Citigroup accumulated 13,281 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Dafna Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.78% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Millennium Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 128,877 shares. Proshare Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 891,488 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 63,242 shares. Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Sio Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 766,980 shares. Caxton Corp holds 0.21% or 15,727 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 653,279 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 16,102 shares. 399 are held by Daiwa Securities Grp Inc. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 35,724 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 36,046 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has $26 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.60’s average target is 74.04% above currents $13.56 stock price. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $22 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 12. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24 target.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ (DRNA) CEO Doug Fambrough on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BioBoyScoutâ€™s Online Biotech Valuation Calculators Help Small Investors See Value in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.