Cambridge Trust Company Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Lowered Chevron (CVX) Holding By $702,708

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company sold 302 shares as Amazon.Com (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 24,814 shares with $46.99M value, down from 25,116 last quarter. Amazon.Com now has $853.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.84 million shares traded or 14.32% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Amazon Alexa Learns Follow-Up Mode For Back-To-Back User Input, More Natural Conversation; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 02/04/2018 – As Race to Become Korea’s Amazon Heats Up, E-Mart Selling Bonds; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 6.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 5,667 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 85,168 shares with $10.60 million value, down from 90,835 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $225.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $118.6. About 6.60 million shares traded or 19.19% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Chevron’s pay for former CEO Watson rose slightly in 2017; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider REED DEBRA L bought $502,074.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lafleur Godfrey Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 39,276 shares. Arizona-based Stellar Management Limited Liability has invested 1.67% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Argyle Capital Mngmt reported 31,688 shares stake. Payden & Rygel holds 0.04% or 4,750 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings, a Japan-based fund reported 7.83M shares. Wade G W And Inc holds 73,631 shares. Hightower Trust Serv Lta holds 0.75% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 47,543 shares. Moreover, Barry Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Phocas Fincl Corp reported 7,062 shares stake. Wafra, a New York-based fund reported 149,357 shares. Dodge Cox has invested 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Gradient Invs Llc invested in 0.67% or 104,342 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt reported 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stonebridge Advisors Ltd Co invested in 48,980 shares or 1.08% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 24.16% above currents $118.6 stock price. Chevron had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14400 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 9,047 shares to 24,960 valued at $3.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets (VWO) stake by 22,911 shares and now owns 112,989 shares. Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 34.69% above currents $1725.45 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, September 23 with “Overweight” rating. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.77 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 4,514 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Westwood Mngmt Il invested in 41,143 shares. 119 were accumulated by Aimz Investment Advsr Lc. 5,621 were accumulated by Scott Selber Inc. 123 are owned by Cambridge Incorporated. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp has 0.38% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Letko Brosseau accumulated 325 shares. 2,235 were reported by Sunbelt. Marshall Sullivan Wa accumulated 1,516 shares or 2.03% of the stock. Personal Advsr owns 37,938 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can owns 615,397 shares. Segment Wealth Management Lc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10 holds 0.07% or 161 shares in its portfolio. 51 are owned by Ranger Inv Management Limited Partnership. North Mngmt reported 472 shares.

Cambridge Trust Company increased Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1,909 shares to 119,330 valued at $23.03M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) stake by 12,717 shares and now owns 118,446 shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was raised too.