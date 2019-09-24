Cambridge Trust Company Has Raised Watsco (WSO) Position; Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Stock Declined While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Decreased Its Holding

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 42.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,373 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $483,000, down from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $71.69. About 581,011 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 17,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 64,519 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.55 million, up from 46,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 261,508 shares traded or 11.87% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.36M for 19.70 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold EXPD shares while 180 reduced holdings.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 11,922 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $962,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,546 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings.