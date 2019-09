Cambridge Trust Company Has Raised Its Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) Position; Nike Cl B (NKE) Valuation Rose While Violich Capital Management Raised Its Stake

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 16,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 115,217 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 99,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $85.92. About 1.97 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Mark Parker Said Corporate Culture Excluded Some Staff; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 17/04/2018 – More Senior Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Impact of Tax Act Resulted in One-Time Provisional Charges That Cut EPS by $1.25; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Will Change Hiring and Promotion Process — Memo; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 3,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% . The institutional investor held 10,797 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Fomento Economico Mexicano for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.49. About 215,703 shares traded. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 15/05/2018 – AMAZON, FEMSA’S OXXO TO LAUNCH STORE PICK-UP SERVICE MAY 18; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DIVIDEND OF MXN9.22B; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S FOMENTO RESORTS AND HOTELS LTD FHOT.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 29.5 MLN RUPEES VS 42.8 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 2.5% Volume Growth at Coca-Cola FEMSA Brazil; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q REV. MXN115.34B, EST. MXN117.84B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Piggybacks on Femsa’s Vast Store Chain to Grow in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 26,702 shares to 223,872 shares, valued at $35.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,976 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLB).

