Cambridge Trust Company Has Lifted Prologis (PLD) Stake; Hydrogenics (HYGS) Has 1.63 Sentiment

Hydrogenics Corp (HYGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 13 active investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 8 sold and reduced holdings in Hydrogenics Corp. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.68 million shares, down from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Hydrogenics Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 8.

Cambridge Trust Company increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 5.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 16,678 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 295,883 shares with $21.29M value, up from 279,205 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $51.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 2.18M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 CASH SAME STORE NOI – PROLOGIS SHARE 5.5% TO 6.5%; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.97. About 211,822 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 Hydrogenics 4Q Rev $19.5M; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ENDED FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WITH BACKLOG OF $140.1 MILLION; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP HYG.TO SAYS CFO BOB MOTZ TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c

Herald Investment Management Ltd holds 1.1% of its portfolio in Hydrogenics Corporation for 550,000 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 830,199 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in the company for 40,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12,244 shares.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. The company has market cap of $284.81 million. It operates in two divisions, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel owns 58,867 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Td Asset has invested 0.02% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 321,590 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bamco Ny accumulated 0.07% or 219,300 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 0.02% or 31,164 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 3.88M shares. Fayez Sarofim And owns 36,900 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Exane Derivatives reported 815 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.12% or 6.04M shares. Security And Mgmt holds 1.62 million shares or 4.71% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 147 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 892,576 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -0.27% below currents $81.89 stock price. ProLogis had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PLD in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating.

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 8,998 shares to 504,023 valued at $24.29 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 3,991 shares and now owns 80,284 shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.