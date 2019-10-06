Cambridge Trust Company Has Lifted By $662,320 Its Prologis (PLD) Holding; Segall Bryant & Hamill Trimmed Accenture LTD Cl A (ACN) Holding

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased Accenture Ltd Cl A (ACN) stake by 3.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 4,123 shares as Accenture Ltd Cl A (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc holds 108,631 shares with $20.06M value, down from 112,754 last quarter. Accenture Ltd Cl A now has $120.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 1.53M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Cambridge Trust Company increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 8,279 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 304,162 shares with $24.36M value, up from 295,883 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $53.60B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $86.19. About 1.43 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Core FFO 80c/Share; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,850 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 416,244 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 23,698 shares. Putnam Fl Mgmt holds 0.01% or 2,282 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co owns 432 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 0.03% or 142,575 shares. Massachusetts-based Cambridge has invested 1.41% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Farmers National Bank invested in 0% or 72 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 28,241 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.18% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Graybill Bartz Associates Limited reported 50,965 shares. Cibc World Inc reported 3,774 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd Company stated it has 0.75% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Prologis to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results October 15 – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Your Own Landlord With These 3 Monthly Paying REITs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Home Depot Sign On As Tenants To Multi-Story Seattle Warehouse – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) (NYSE:ACN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) has $22800 highest and $18600 lowest target. $211.71’s average target is 11.64% above currents $189.64 stock price. Accenture plc Class A Ordinary Shares (Ireland) had 11 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, September 12 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, September 27 with “Neutral”. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 25.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Accenture a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Sum-Of-Parts Analysis Of Accenture’s Business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Llc reported 17,864 shares. Moreover, Citizens And Northern Corporation has 0.22% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Park Avenue Ltd Company owns 14,135 shares. Verity & Verity Lc holds 1.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 36,556 shares. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.14% or 7,111 shares. Pioneer Trust Bank N A Or has invested 3.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Huntington National Bank owns 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1 shares. Wade G W holds 0.93% or 55,550 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested 0.08% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation owns 462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 56,721 were accumulated by Century. Frontier Invest Mngmt holds 1,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.75% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.68 million shares. Andra Ap reported 47,700 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

