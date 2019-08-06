Cambridge Trust Company Has Increased Xylem (XYL) Stake By $651,908; Flow Traders Us Has Lowered Tsmc (TSM) Stake By $4.07 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased Tsmc (TSM) stake by 23.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as Tsmc (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Flow Traders Us Llc holds 339,495 shares with $13.91M value, down from 441,135 last quarter. Tsmc now has $199.21B valuation. The stock decreased 4.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $39.87. About 6.45M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 07/03/2018 – Exclusive TAIPEI — GlobalFoundries, the second largest contract chipmaker in the world, has asked Chinese regulators to probe market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) for violating anti-trust laws, said two industry sources familiar with the matter; 19/04/2018 – TSMC Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning

Cambridge Trust Company increased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 8,252 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 193,927 shares with $15.33 million value, up from 185,675 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $13.65B valuation. The stock decreased 3.78% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 855,956 shares traded or 4.06% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

Flow Traders Us Llc increased Spdr S&P Emerging Asia Pacific (GMF) stake by 5,284 shares to 8,123 valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) stake by 751,387 shares and now owns 776,071 shares. Citigroup Global Markets Holdi was raised too.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TSMC beats Q2 after June strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3x Shares ETF (ETF:SOXL), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x Shares ETF (ETF:SOXS) – It Could Be An Epic Day For These Chip ETFs – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 7,312 shares to 101,005 valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr (XLE) stake by 8,343 shares and now owns 27,022 shares. National Grid Plc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem had 10 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of XYL in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset owns 17,246 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Services Corp has 0.06% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Broderick Brian C has invested 1.63% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Suntrust Banks invested in 0.01% or 20,124 shares. Community Natl Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Strs Ohio owns 34,698 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest reported 24,100 shares stake. Meyer Handelman stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Halsey Associates Ct holds 9,376 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership reported 564,625 shares. Synovus Finance reported 338 shares. Vanguard Grp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19.07M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).