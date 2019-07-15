Cambridge Trust Company Has Increased Its Stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by $4.29 Million; Stepstone Group LP Trimmed Its Position in Fidus Invt (FDUS) by $721,515

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.41 million market cap company. The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. It is down 17.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 73.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 42,854 shares as the company's stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,967 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 58,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.64. About 875,665 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 17,856 shares to 252,564 shares, valued at $30.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 29,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,037 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ZION vs. FRC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Netflix, First Republic Bank, and Edwards Lifesciences Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CGI Inc. (GIB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank Q4 results reflect loan growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $43,688 activity.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05 million for 11.03 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advsr owns 35,466 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Muzinich And Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 250,505 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 69,918 shares. Bragg Advisors has invested 0.03% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Arrowstreet LP has invested 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Van Eck Assocs Corp has 193,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 12,487 shares. Eagle Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has 7,632 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Company stated it has 80,885 shares. Mckinley Delaware reported 0.06% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 24,901 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 40,063 shares stake.