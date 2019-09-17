Cambridge Trust Company Has Increased Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Holding; Icahn Enterprises L.P. – Depositary Units (IEP) Shorts Down By 0.85%

Cambridge Trust Company increased Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) stake by 81.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 2,865 shares as Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)’s stock rose 6.91%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 6,386 shares with $674,000 value, up from 3,521 last quarter. Atmos Energy Corp now has $13.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $110.29. About 344,657 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Net $179M; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold ATO shares while 126 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 95.13 million shares or 3.18% more from 92.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,475 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.03% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Moreover, Amarillo Financial Bank has 1.34% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Seatown Holding Pte Limited accumulated 191,564 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Co reported 350,600 shares. 10,103 are owned by Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). 4,250 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Donaldson Cap has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 21,700 shares. Cibc World holds 0.03% or 32,230 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com stated it has 419 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gradient Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,232 shares. Colony Gp Limited Liability Com owns 17,230 shares.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Atmos Energy Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NYSE:NVS) stake by 25,147 shares to 97,181 valued at $8.87 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Select Sector Spdr (XLI) stake by 4,889 shares and now owns 16,440 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Atmos Energy has $11900 highest and $10900 lowest target. $114’s average target is 3.36% above currents $110.29 stock price. Atmos Energy had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

