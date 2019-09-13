Cambridge Trust Company Has Increased Its American Express Co (AXP) Position by $325,704; Stock Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Ulysses Management Increased Holding

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 747.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 224,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 254,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.05M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $137.15. About 14.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 36,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45M, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 2.31 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – YOUNG IS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF MCAFEE, LLC; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 09/03/2018 – Leveraging FinTech Innovation Proving to be Critically Valuable for Growing Number of Industries

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ILMN, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Garmin, CDW and Microsoft – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp. Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 291,900 shares to 758,100 shares, valued at $32.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS) by 80,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common St.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Advsrs Ltd has invested 2.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 1.01M shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Enterprise Fincl Svcs reported 32,831 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 265,891 shares. Liberty Capital Management invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Club Na invested in 157,746 shares or 2.43% of the stock. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Lc holds 5.41 million shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Pacific Glob Investment Mgmt accumulated 143,683 shares or 4.5% of the stock. Victory Cap Management reported 0.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mairs Power has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stifel Fin owns 5.95 million shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 78,436 shares or 4.06% of its portfolio. Ycg Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.27% or 107,179 shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca reported 3.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,353 were accumulated by Private Na. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.31% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bancshares Hapoalim Bm invested in 6,014 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 8,053 shares. Legacy Private has 2,376 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 1,500 shares. Intrust Bank & Trust Na accumulated 0.09% or 2,855 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0.03% or 1.81 million shares in its portfolio. Samlyn Llc has invested 1.28% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.87% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hartline reported 10,713 shares. Roosevelt, New York-based fund reported 8,953 shares. 181,042 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. 44,348 were accumulated by Goelzer Management Inc.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47,724 shares to 533,184 shares, valued at $29.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 47,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,935 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).