Cambridge Trust Company Has Increased Chevron (CVX) Stake; Viking Global Investors LP Has Upped Aon Plc (AON) Holding By $37.93 Million

Cambridge Trust Company increased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 100.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 77,880 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 155,554 shares with $19.36 million value, up from 77,674 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $236.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.52M shares traded or 92.40% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Expect to Deliver Stronger Upstream Cash Margins and Production Growth in FY18; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Advancing Development of Unconventional Resources, Particularly in U.S. Permian Basin; 23/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD

Viking Global Investors Lp increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 30.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Viking Global Investors Lp acquired 197,554 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 7.70%. The Viking Global Investors Lp holds 851,778 shares with $164.38M value, up from 654,224 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $45.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $193. About 1.77 million shares traded or 135.91% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Reactions: Aon promotes English to captive business head; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased Eidos Therapeutics Inc stake by 1.10M shares to 882,353 valued at $27.42M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) stake by 948,954 shares and now owns 371,450 shares. Syneos Health Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “AON Corp. moving to smaller office space downtown – Baltimore Business Journal” on September 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Aon Announces New and Expanded Roles for Investor Relations Team – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Buoyed by the largest projected bonuses in four decades, employees should see pay climb in 2020 according to Aon – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coming off the most expensive two-year period ever recorded, market conditions will continue to evolve as underwriters assess their individual profitability – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GATX Corporation Adds Adam Stanley to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Aon has $225 highest and $155 lowest target. $199.60’s average target is 3.42% above currents $193 stock price. Aon had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by M Partners. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, May 22 report.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 18.44% above currents $124.32 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, May 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management owns 99,173 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mount Lucas Management Ltd Partnership holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 69,884 shares. Northern Tru owns 0.83% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 28.07M shares. Intersect Capital Limited Company invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Vanguard invested in 0.74% or 157.51M shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability has 82,404 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Co stated it has 21,879 shares. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has 7,200 shares. Kdi Prtn Limited Company reported 12,254 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc invested in 4.35M shares or 1% of the stock. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability has 140,558 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1.48% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 63,089 were reported by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Churchill Management Corporation holds 107,298 shares. Camarda Limited Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 254 shares.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) stake by 12,527 shares to 491,496 valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Linde Plc stake by 1,614 shares and now owns 182,051 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.