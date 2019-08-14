Cambridge Trust Company Has Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake By $391,131; Last Week WestRock Company (WRK) Analysts

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 0.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company sold 3,343 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 483,598 shares with $57.04M value, down from 486,941 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 22.27M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft has unveiled a new Xbox controller with customizable features for disabled gamers; 19/03/2018 – Merrill Corporation Launches Merrill DatasiteOne, the only SaaS Application for Due Diligence; 17/04/2018 – Columbus to Lead Key Sessions at Summit EMEA Microsoft Dynamics Conference

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 6.44% above currents $138.6 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $15500 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, July 19. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $130 target in Monday, March 25 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Nomura.

Cambridge Trust Company increased Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 21,535 shares to 90,803 valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) stake by 26,801 shares and now owns 166,656 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Grp Inc owns 6,613 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Company holds 71,188 shares or 3.54% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 305,309 shares or 13.2% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 2.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakwood Limited Liability Ca has 5.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 71,738 shares. Phocas Financial invested in 4,820 shares. Moors And Cabot stated it has 323,490 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. 27,430 were accumulated by Guardian. Axa accumulated 3.43M shares or 1.58% of the stock. Farmers Trust holds 80,916 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 81.37 million shares. Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 19.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hm Mgmt Ltd holds 1.7% or 19,578 shares in its portfolio. Alesco Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 4.30% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 1.90M shares traded. WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) has declined 37.07% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WRK News: 18/04/2018 – KAPSTONE PAPER AND PACKAGING CORP – CONTINUE TO WORK ON MERGER WITH WESTROCK; 16/04/2018 – WESTROCK RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM DOJ; 29/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 09/03/2018 – WestRock In New Credit Pact That Includes Three-Year and Five-Year Loan Facilities of $1.75B Each; 27/04/2018 – WESTROCK SEES FY 2018 REVENUE GREATER THAN $16.4B; 27/04/2018 – WestRock 2Q EPS 86c; 09/03/2018 – WESTROCK – CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES FOR A 3-YR SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WestRock at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – WESTROCK SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GREATER THAN $2.9B; 25/04/2018 – WestRock Co expected to post earnings of 84 cents a share – Earnings Preview

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $8.91 billion. The firm operates through Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development divisions. It has a 10.77 P/E ratio. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers; and recycled fiber.