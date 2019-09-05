Cambridge Trust Company Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering St James’s Place PLC (LON:STJ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. St James’s Place PLC has GBX 1520 highest and GBX 950 lowest target. GBX 1077.33’s average target is 12.27% above currents GBX 959.6 stock price. St James’s Place PLC had 22 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Sector Performer” rating in Monday, August 5 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Sector Performer” rating. Numis Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 1520 target in Tuesday, April 30 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and GBX 1228 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital. See St. James's Place plc (LON:STJ) latest ratings:

Cambridge Trust Company increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 3.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 15,024 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 435,241 shares with $25.74 million value, up from 420,217 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $240.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 9.23M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: CABLE COMPANIES ARE `FRENEMIES’ TO US; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON CONFIRMS U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT INQUIRY INTO E-SIM STANDARDS, CALLS IT ‘MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – SPOKESMAN; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It's 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha" published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Verizon: Even Good Doesn't Yield More – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 6.57% above currents $58.18 stock price. Verizon had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, March 18. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $62 target. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 5.20 billion GBP. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It has a 34.39 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.