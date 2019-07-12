Cambridge Trust Company Has Boosted Its American Express Co (AXP) Position; Amazon (AMZN) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Has Lowered Holding

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 314 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20M, down from 9,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2010.25. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Launches In-Car Delivery for Prime Members; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’; 05/05/2018 – Amazon unsuccessfully approached UK supermarket Waitrose in 2017 – Sunday Times; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: *NO ONGOING WHITE HOUSE TALKS ABOUT ACTION ON AMAZON: SOURCES tell @JenniferJJacobs @spencersoper; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON TO DELIVER PACKAGES TO FEMSA STORES AS PART OF PILOT; 06/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Airbnb nabs Amazon’s head of Prime; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 31/05/2018 – Amazon blocks Australian customers from its overseas websites; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,428 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 30,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $127.42. About 783,471 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 25/04/2018 – EazyDiner Launches India’s Most Powerful Dining Program ‘EazyDiner Prime’ in Association With American Express; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 16/05/2018 – Billboard: Female Powerhouses Talk Diversity, Inclusion at American Express Women in Music Leadership Academy; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,192 shares to 747,326 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 500 shares to 8,913 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,976 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI).

