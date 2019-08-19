Cambridge Trust Company Decreased Its Unilever Nv (UN) Holding by $716,764; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 195 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 2,805 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.00M, down from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – SimpliSafe Home Security Adds Voice Control with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos dreams of a world with a trillion people living in space; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 14/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Amazon – 05/31/2018; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 16/05/2018 – i News: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness – but scores more products are still available; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (UN) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 12,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 292,047 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.02 million, down from 304,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.56. About 2.27M shares traded or 117.53% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover EUR12.6B; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 04/04/2018 – The Drum: Unilever agency team lead Soche Picard joins retail shop Arc to North American CEO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 24,696 shares to 91,692 shares, valued at $7.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 15,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 435,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

