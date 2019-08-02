Cambridge Trust Company Decreased Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $521,111; As Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Declined, Evergreen Capital Management Upped by $2.21 Million Its Position

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 35.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc bought 184,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 699,317 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.94 million, up from 514,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 961,814 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 15/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 08/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 3,749 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 282,222 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.45M, down from 285,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $129.94. About 1.62 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENBL) by 92,400 shares to 505,905 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 26,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,370 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EnLink Midstream Names New Business and Corporate Development Leader – PRNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “EnLink Midstream Announces Details for Special Meeting to Vote on Proposed Simplification Transaction – PRNewswire” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Sell-Side Reacts To EnLink Midstream’s Proposed MLP Buyout – Benzinga” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Forget Buckeye Partners: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 23, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 201,832 shares to 542,900 shares, valued at $14.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IEMG) by 41,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,744 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.24 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

