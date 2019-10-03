Cambridge Trust Company Cut Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Holding; Syntal Capital Partners Has Increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Cambridge Trust Company decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 23.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company sold 8,690 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 28,961 shares with $1.84 million value, down from 37,651 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $33.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.94. About 3.33 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 55.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Syntal Capital Partners Llc acquired 8,621 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Syntal Capital Partners Llc holds 24,129 shares with $2.65 million value, up from 15,508 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $303.02B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $121.08. About 6.38M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most Impossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $8600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $70.44’s average target is 17.52% above currents $59.94 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 16 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $75 target. As per Friday, May 3, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. UBS downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $6000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, May 3. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $8100 target in Monday, September 23 report. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $8600 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Cambridge Trust Company increased Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 5,532 shares to 163,060 valued at $10.11M in 2019Q2. It also upped Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) stake by 17,997 shares and now owns 64,519 shares. American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90 million for 14.27 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -2.54% below currents $121.08 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 7 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1.

Syntal Capital Partners Llc decreased Spdr Nuveen Barclays Short Etf Total stake by 10,316 shares to 7,079 valued at $346,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Trust Enhanced Etf (FTSM) stake by 68,087 shares and now owns 19,370 shares. Ishares Russell 1000 Index Fund (IWB) was reduced too.

