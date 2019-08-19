Cambridge Trust Company Continues to Hold Stake in Bank Of America (BAC); Jabodon Pt Company Raised The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Position by $1.80 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Jabodon Pt Company increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 42.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company bought 42,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 143,501 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 100,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 1.60M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Ranks Highest in J.D. Power Full Service Investor Satisfaction Study for Third Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 14/05/2018 – SCHWAB APRIL NET NEW ASSETS $9.9B :SCHW US; 12/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 59.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 201,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 542,900 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.98 million, up from 341,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 20.21 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – Cryptocurrencies as a payment system are ‘troubling,” Bank of America tech officer says; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Amphastar Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 13/03/2018 – eFinancial JP: Bank of America lost two of its most senior equity derivatives traders; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL-LOANS PIPELINE HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR: BORTHWICK; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 6,208 shares to 21,329 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,932 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Jabodon Pt Company, which manages about $118.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Db Commdy Indx Trck by 124,500 shares to 3.19 million shares, valued at $50.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

