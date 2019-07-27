Cambridge Trust Company Continues to Hold Stake in American Tower (AMT); As Allstate (ALL) Share Price Rose, Front Barnett Associates Raised Stake by $305,500

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $102.93. About 891,923 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms ‘A+’ IFS Ratings of Allstate Insurance Co; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Adj EPS $2.96

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 6,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.70M, up from 109,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,452 shares to 265,712 shares, valued at $50.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 10,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,497 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.58% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 33,810 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd owns 0.01% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 349 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 152 shares. 2,155 are owned by Renaissance Llc. Tru Com Of Virginia Va stated it has 0.06% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 25,301 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd owns 47,340 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 5,950 shares. 399,006 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. 7,464 were reported by Moors Cabot. Affinity Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 26,560 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Shelton reported 0.28% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Harding Loevner LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Ftb Advsr invested 0.41% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bbva Compass Savings Bank Inc has invested 0.16% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,330 are owned by Shell Asset. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co has 0.08% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 0.3% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Invests Ltd Company reported 2,261 shares. Colony Group Llc accumulated 9,063 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies Lc has 0.38% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Northeast Inv Mngmt stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Boys Arnold And stated it has 0.1% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 7,950 were accumulated by Westwood Group Inc Inc. Davis R M holds 379,067 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 0.06% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 5,876 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corp reported 20,000 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru has 1,583 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Axel Cap Management Limited Company has 0.31% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 3,000 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested 0.21% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).