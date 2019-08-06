Cambridge Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in First Republic Bank (FRC); 1St Source Bank Position in Apple (AAPL) Boosted as Market Valuation Rose

1St Source Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 74,707 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 72,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39 million shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Apple to Unveil New Education Products (Video); 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: Business should be more about making revenues and profits. Businesses need to give back. #RevolutionCHI; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 10/05/2018 – Revenue of Taiwan’s Major Apple Suppliers +11.5% Y/y in April; 03/04/2018 – BMCC FIRST COLLEGE IN CUNY SYSTEM TO OFFER APPLE’S EVERYONE CAN CODE CURRICULUM; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 14/05/2018 – APPLE ISSUES UPDATE ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 73.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 42,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 100,967 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 58,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 1.03 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 06/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $93; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 06/03/2018 – First Republic Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 05/03/2018 Two Wealth Managers Join First Republic in Boston; 26/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Wealth Managers Join First Republic in San Francisco and Boston

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “First Republic Facing A Tighter Squeeze On Spreads – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “First Republic Bank (FRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 89,141 shares to 37,651 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,022 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 3,453 shares to 48,299 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF) by 19,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,829 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Consultants reported 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1,316 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company. 54,734 are owned by Art Limited Liability. Bristol John W & Communications Inc New York reported 2.17% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa has invested 1.77% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2.13 million shares. 30,123 are owned by Cubic Asset Limited Liability Corporation. 1,822 were accumulated by Confluence Inv Mgmt Lc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 306,883 shares. Bamco Ny stated it has 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 14.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability has invested 4.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lesa Sroufe And Company reported 2,517 shares. American Gru holds 4.06% or 242,000 shares. Asset Strategies Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 48,746 shares.