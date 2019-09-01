Cambridge Trust Company Boosted Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) by $320,240; Visa (V) Stake Has Upped by Retirement Systems Of Alabama

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 75,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.23 million, up from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Agilent Technologies (A) by 13.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 4,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 33,146 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 29,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Agilent Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.11. About 2.36M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI, Based in Ankeny, Iowa, Has 101 Employee; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Agilent Highlights Lab Efficiency Through Innovative Solutions at Analytica 2018; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Acquire Assets of Ultra Scientific

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 421,997 shares to 1.29 million shares, valued at $34.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 10,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,097 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Grp Lc holds 288,033 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. 693,978 are held by Wedgewood Prtn. 174,512 were reported by Halsey Inc Ct. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 2,836 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Company stated it has 1.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas Story & Son Lc reported 8.34% stake. Arvest Fincl Bank Division owns 1,402 shares. Benin Mngmt Corp accumulated 4.79% or 71,385 shares. Linscomb And Williams, Texas-based fund reported 33,345 shares. Tiger Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 163,000 shares. Harvey Management holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,065 shares. Mcgowan Gru Asset reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Profit Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 14,484 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership has 0.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5.87M are held by Winslow Mgmt Lc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Arizona State Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 98,684 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Montag A Assoc Incorporated holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 39,809 shares. Ashfield Prtnrs Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 4,004 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 454,819 shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Fiera Corp reported 9,038 shares. Fiduciary Com invested in 3,130 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Communications reported 0.56% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.92% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 66,675 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap reported 0.36% stake.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,367 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,932 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).