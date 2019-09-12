Cambridge Trust Company Boosted Alaska Air Group (ALK) Holding; GIVAUDAN AG ORDINARY SHARES (GVDBF) Shorts Increased By 10.83%

Cambridge Trust Company increased Alaska Air Group (ALK) stake by 105.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Trust Company acquired 68,891 shares as Alaska Air Group (ALK)’s stock rose 2.08%. The Cambridge Trust Company holds 134,240 shares with $8.58M value, up from 65,349 last quarter. Alaska Air Group now has $8.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 760,816 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES FLIGHT ATTENDANTS RATIFY MERGER CONTRACT: AFA; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 22/05/2018 – ALK: FLAT TO DOWN 2019 CASM OUTLOOK IS `MINDSET,’ NOT GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – DOJ HAS APPROVED SOUTHWEST LEASE DEAL IN NY, WASH: ALASKA AIR; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 14/03/2018 – Co-pilot sues Alaska Airlines, alleges flight captain raped her

GIVAUDAN AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) had an increase of 10.83% in short interest. GVDBF’s SI was 26,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.83% from 24,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 266 days are for GIVAUDAN AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)’s short sellers to cover GVDBF’s short positions. It closed at $2745.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells fragrance and flavour products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $25.02 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Flavours and Fragrances. It has a 35.8 P/E ratio. The Flavours division offers flavours and tastes for products in confectionary, baked goods, sugar confectionary, chocolates, and chewing gums; beverages, such as soft drinks, fruit juices, and instant beverages; dairy products, including ice creams and yogurts, desserts, and yellow fats; and savory products comprising ready-made meals, snacks, soups and sauces, and meat and poultry products.

Among 2 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Alaska Air Group has $7900 highest and $68 lowest target. $75’s average target is 13.93% above currents $65.83 stock price. Alaska Air Group had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ALK in report on Friday, April 12 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, August 6.