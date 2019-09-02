Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Upped Position in Valero (VLO); Ballentine Partners Has Increased Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $1.80 Million

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Valero (VLO) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 6,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 40,938 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 34,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Valero for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.47 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 08/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Reports Flaring at McKee Refinery in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Rev $26.44B; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2702.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 16,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,815 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 12/03/2018 – Nancy Dubuc in Advanced Talks to Become CEO of Vice Media, Replacing Shane Smith; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 161,401 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $93.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 10,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,993 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Extend (VXF) by 6,472 shares to 705,274 shares, valued at $81.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,419 shares, and cut its stake in Templeton Dragon (TDF).