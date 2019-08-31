Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Upped Its Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stake; Sonoco Products Co (SON) Sentiment Is 1.25

Sonoco Products Co (SON) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 159 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 127 sold and trimmed equity positions in Sonoco Products Co. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 72.30 million shares, down from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sonoco Products Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 102 Increased: 103 New Position: 56.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stake by 38.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc acquired 62,920 shares as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)’s stock rose 13.58%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 225,169 shares with $5.75 million value, up from 162,249 last quarter. Advanced Micro Devices now has $33.41B valuation. It closed at $31.45 lastly. It is down 56.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO; 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 20/03/2018 – AMD Confirms Chip Vulnerability, Says Report Exaggerated Danger; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 29/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Dual-core AMD Athlon 200GE and Athlon Pro 200GE on the way; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance stake by 45,245 shares to 93,806 valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr Core (IJR) stake by 36,587 shares and now owns 706,985 shares. Broadcom was reduced too.

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Does AMD Stock Have In Common With Qualcomm? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stick With AMD Stock: Su Is Staying – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMD Stock: 3 Things You Should Know Post-Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AMD Short Sellers Have Returned – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase holds 734,658 shares. 131,760 were accumulated by Stevens Management Limited Partnership. 118,171 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 948 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Lc stated it has 30,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has 0% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Inc Tx invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Sandy Spring State Bank reported 2,325 shares stake. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Commonwealth Savings Bank Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 1,094 shares. California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 0.07% or 98,641 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.07% or 32,662 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Natixis has 0.12% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 760,488 shares. Walleye Trading stated it has 234,335 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Advanced Micro Devices has $42 highest and $1700 lowest target. $33.20’s average target is 5.56% above currents $31.45 stock price. Advanced Micro Devices had 23 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. Rosenblatt maintained the shares of AMD in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Monday, April 8 report.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $5.72 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. It has a 19 P/E ratio. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

More notable recent Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sonoco Completes Acquisition of Corenso Holdings America – GlobeNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sonoco Releases Corporate Responsibility Report NYSE:SON – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pope Named Segment Vice President, Sonoco Plastics, Perimeter of Store – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sonoco Products Company’s (NYSE:SON) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company for 207,261 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 368,966 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 2.08% invested in the company for 48,848 shares. The Texas-based Brookmont Capital Management has invested 1.06% in the stock. Fruth Investment Management, a Texas-based fund reported 41,275 shares.