Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Upped Cme Group Com Cl (CME) Stake; Last Week Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Newtek Business (NASDAQ:NEWT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newtek Business has $22 highest and $19 lowest target. $20.50’s average target is -9.69% below currents $22.7 stock price. Newtek Business had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 8 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. See Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Rating: Hold Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Compass Point Rating: Hold New Target: $19 Initiate

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Cme Group Inc Com Cl (CME) stake by 67.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc acquired 17,303 shares as Cme Group Inc Com Cl (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 43,039 shares with $7.08 million value, up from 25,736 last quarter. Cme Group Inc Com Cl now has $77.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $215.18. About 33,294 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 13/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Higher cash prices halt CME hogs losing streak; 08/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES BACK MONTHS 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 21/03/2018 – CME’s pursuit of Nex reflects shift in US money markets; 22/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 21; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bo; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18; 14/05/2018 – CME said it has no plans right now for ethereum futures, although the structure of the indexes is very similar to the ones behind the company’s bitcoin futures

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $195.40’s average target is -9.19% below currents $215.18 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. On Friday, August 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by UBS. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 5. Barclays Capital maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $193 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, July 3. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22 with “Sell”.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGSH) stake by 963,500 shares to 214,250 valued at $12.95M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr U.S. (IYG) stake by 5,135 shares and now owns 6,128 shares. Ishares Tr Agency (AGZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea stated it has 352,288 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Dean Inv Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,282 shares. 12,650 are owned by Northwest Counselors Ltd. 480 were reported by Sageworth Trust. Stephens Ar reported 3,723 shares. Guardian Capital LP accumulated 57,967 shares. Citizens Northern invested 0.27% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New York-based Etrade Management has invested 0.1% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Shelter Mutual Ins has 60,700 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company invested in 0.41% or 151,181 shares. Capital Inc Ca holds 0.85% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 43,475 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gam Ag invested in 0.03% or 4,500 shares.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Top Blockchain Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Don’t Sell CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why The Current Uncertain Macroeconomic Environment Is A Boon For CME – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development firm specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The company has market cap of $434.98 million. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

More notable recent Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: LHX, NEWT, ADI, XEL, MTB – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newtek Business declares $0.58 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Newtek Business Services Corp. Raises 2019 Annual Dividend Forecast to $1.95 per Share – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Newtek: Why We Exited In Early July – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.7. About 3,239 shares traded. Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) has risen 1.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NEWT News: 02/05/2018 – Newtek Business Services Corp.’s Board of Directors Approves Reduction in Asset Coverage Requirement; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Net Asset Value Was $278.3 Million, or $15.08/Share, at Dec 31; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT HAS BECOME AWARE THAT UNAUTHORIZED THIRD PARTY MISAPPROPRIATED 3 DOMAIN NAMES; 11/05/2018 – Newtek Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.42 per Share; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Forecasts Paying Annual Cash Dividend of $1.70 Per Share in 2018; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP – UNIT’S MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT ATTACKERS COMPROMISED A PORTION OF ITS SHARED WEBHOSTING SYSTEM; 06/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES CORP NEWT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.75 FROM $17.25; 16/03/2018 – NEWTEK BUSINESS SERVICES – UNIT BELIEVES ATTACKERS MAY HAVE ALSO GAINED ACCESS TO CERTAIN OF UNIT’S SHARED WEBHOSTING SERVERS; 05/03/2018 – Newtek Business Services Closes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals