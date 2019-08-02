Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Upped Cdw (CDW) Position By $496,320; Wellington Shields Capital Management Lifted At&T (T) Holding By $364,622

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Cdw (CDW) stake by 108.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc acquired 5,170 shares as Cdw (CDW)’s stock rose 10.06%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 9,928 shares with $957,000 value, up from 4,758 last quarter. Cdw now has $16.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.90% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $116.27. About 272,476 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 5.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc acquired 11,762 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 211,242 shares with $6.63 million value, up from 199,480 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $249.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 18.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 28/03/2018 – Turner President Martin to Take Stand in AT&T Antitrust Trial; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 17/04/2018 – AT&T ENCOURAGED BY FCC DECISION TO PROCEED WITH MMWAVE AUCTIONS; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 77,194 shares. Cornercap Counsel invested in 141,683 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt invested in 20,533 shares. Markston Lc holds 468,776 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp owns 59,807 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 164,000 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Btc Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 159,268 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 803,493 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,783 are owned by Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma. 9,026 are owned by Aristotle Management Limited Liability Corp. 58,084 are owned by Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx has 0.77% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hexavest Inc has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eagle Asset Mgmt has 3.22M shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt reported 0.5% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained the shares of T in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 7,930 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 109,693 shares stake. Camarda Fin Advsr Ltd has 46 shares. Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). M&T Bank Corp owns 49,866 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pension reported 209,207 shares stake. Invesco holds 37,945 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 2,142 shares. Hrt Fin Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,416 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 37,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny holds 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 11,633 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.32% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Hillsdale Investment Mngmt has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.92 million activity. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. sold $360,800 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Monday, February 11. ALESIO STEVEN W had sold 20,013 shares worth $1.79M on Friday, February 8. 14,900 shares were sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M, worth $1.38 million. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $894,930 worth of stock. Shares for $1.49 million were sold by Richards Thomas E.

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Stifel Nicolaus.