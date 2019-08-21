Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Upped By $929,259 Its Crown Castle (CCI) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Crown Castle (CCI) stake by 30.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc acquired 7,317 shares as Crown Castle (CCI)’s stock rose 7.08%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 31,588 shares with $4.04M value, up from 24,271 last quarter. Crown Castle now has $60.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $145.36. About 148,290 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Petrofac Ltd (LON:PFC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Petrofac Ltd has GBX 761 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 574.33’s average target is 43.44% above currents GBX 400.4 stock price. Petrofac Ltd had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 15 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Performer”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Numis Securities. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, March 11. See Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 640.00 Upgrade

08/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

04/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 539.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 821.00 New Target: GBX 761.00 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 590.00 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 674.00 New Target: GBX 546.00 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1000.00 New Target: GBX 670.00 Maintain

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Stryker (NYSE:SYK) stake by 8,172 shares to 47,503 valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom stake by 1,602 shares and now owns 21,158 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded was reduced too.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Crown Castle International (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Crown Castle Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tower stocks rise as KeyBanc raises targets – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Unusual, Growth-Oriented REITs to Buy for Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity. On Wednesday, April 24 the insider MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26M.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Int`l (NYSE:CCI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Crown Castle Int`l has $15000 highest and $129 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is -2.66% below currents $145.36 stock price. Crown Castle Int`l had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, May 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Invs Limited has 44,787 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 178,833 shares. Moreover, Sands Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Lifeplan Financial Group Inc owns 30 shares. Scholtz & Limited has invested 3.81% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Roosevelt Gp Inc invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 5,196 are owned by Financial Bank Of The West. Sandler Capital Mgmt reported 4,300 shares. Atlantic Union Bank, Virginia-based fund reported 54,090 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.49% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Piedmont Investment Inc holds 29,454 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.27% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 53.85 million shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.08% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corp holds 0.15% or 20,231 shares.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the gas and oil production and processing industry worldwide. The company has market cap of 1.39 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. It has a 21.53 P/E ratio. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore gas and oil industry.

The stock increased 0.33% or GBX 1.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 400.4. About 291,319 shares traded. Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Petrofac (LON:PFC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019. More interesting news about Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) A Strong Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Petrofac Limited’s (LON:PFC) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.