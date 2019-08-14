Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $401,634; Stock Price Rose; Beddow Capital Management Holding in Timken Company (TKR) Trimmed by $786,900

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Timken Company (TKR) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The hedge fund held 124,549 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, down from 142,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Timken Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 559,113 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.35 TO $3.45; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO – 4 PERCENT INCREASE TO COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, RAISING IT TO 28 CENTS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO – IMPROVED 2018 OUTLOOK DRIVEN BY HIGHER DEMAND ACROSS INDUSTRIAL, OFF-HIGHWAY AND HEAVY TRUCK SECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Timken Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.80-EPS $3.90

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 7,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 185,924 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, down from 193,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $53.97. About 10.78M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 27/03/2018 – CAFC: ORACLE AMERICA, INC. v. GOOGLE INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1118 – 2018-03-27; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 06/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET TO SEEK $50M REFUND FROM ORACLE, CONSIDER APPEAL; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.74 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.