Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Trimmed Omnicom Group (OMC) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Holder Valiant Capital Management LP Trimmed Position by $20.24 Million

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 365,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.85M, down from 486,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valiant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $197.04. About 11.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – In an internal email to colleagues at the University of Cambridge, data scientist Aleksandr Kogan called Facebook’s side of the story a “fabrication.”; 05/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal:; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s; 09/04/2018 – AILMAN: ZUCKERBERG CAN’T CONVINCE ME TO GET BACK ON FACEBOOK; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Tell Congress Facebook Made `Big Mistake’ on Multiple Fronts; 22/05/2018 – Watch LIVE as Mark Zuckerberg speaks to European lawmakers on Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal; 29/03/2018 – Facebook reveals its gender pay gap for UK staff; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Young: VIDEO: Young Pushes to Protect Hoosier Privacy During Hearing with Facebook CEO; 19/03/2018 – WENY Ithaca: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 82.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 43,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,937 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 52,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $81.08. About 768,399 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q EPS $1.14; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl (NYSE:NKE) by 11,523 shares to 86,467 shares, valued at $7.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco (NYSE:SYY) by 16,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Intrepid Cap Mgmt reported 7,530 shares. Parametric Associate Limited holds 0.07% or 1.15 million shares. The Idaho-based Caprock Grp has invested 0.07% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 1.56M shares. Chemical Retail Bank owns 0.08% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 9,250 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 0.06% or 20,948 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Com has 47,132 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited reported 18,253 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 53,618 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.24% or 391,859 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has 22,450 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Blume Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 15.59 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $252,443 activity. Another trade for 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 was made by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 25.39 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Valiant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.29 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Call) by 1.00 million shares to 3.50 million shares, valued at $121.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.