Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; AEGON NV ORDINARY SHARES NETHERLANDS (AEGOF) Shorts Up By 24.02%

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) stake by 3.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 20,164 shares as Cisco Sys (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 507,792 shares with $27.79 million value, down from 527,956 last quarter. Cisco Sys now has $208.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 7.83 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging

Among 9 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.30’s average target is 12.19% above currents $49.29 stock price. Cisco Systems had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, August 15 with “Neutral” rating.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Pacer Fds Tr Trendp stake by 43,983 shares to 142,840 valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 1,925 shares and now owns 18,664 shares. The Trade Desk was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.65 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

