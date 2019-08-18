Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Trimmed Holding in Xcel (XEL) by $4.22 Million; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Com Stk (VRTX) Market Value Declined While Sivik Global Healthcare Has Trimmed Its Stake by $915,000

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk (VRTX) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.33M shares traded or 10.77% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel to review Vertex pricing in first test of new law; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR THERAPEUTICS – CLINICAL HOLD ON IND FOR CTX001 IS PENDING THE RESOLUTION OF CERTAIN QUESTIONS TO BE PROVIDED BY FDA AS PART OF REVIEW OF IND; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Xcel (XEL) by 50.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 75,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 73,638 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 149,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Xcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 2.29 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21M and $271.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5,000 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bulshs by 30,274 shares to 80,046 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.