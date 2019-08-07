Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Stake in Zebra Technologies Cl (ZBRA) Lowered by $1.01 Million; Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Athena Capital Advisors Upped Its Holding

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 1,907 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,291 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 18,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $196.95. About 18.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – The process is far from finalized â€” Apple is still looking at sites across the country; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO; 26/03/2018 – Spotify sees revenue growth easing as gears up for listing; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Winslow Large Growth Adds GoDaddy, Exits Apple; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl (ZBRA) by 83.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 4,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 983 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 5,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $202.9. About 207,157 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q EPS $2.01; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh AI Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/03/2018 – Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest Al Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds

