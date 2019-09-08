Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Has Upped by $441,072 as Stock Value Rose; Foster & Motley Has Trimmed Lear (LEA) Stake by $307,935; Stock Price Declined

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 126.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 3,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 5,477 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $791,000, up from 2,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $164.75. About 297,731 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 09/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Names Earl Congdon Senior Executive Chairman; 26/03/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual Report 2017; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – DAVID S. CONGDON TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT FEB. LTL TONS PER DAY INCREASED 17.9%; 24/04/2018 – Old Dominion Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODFL); 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight: Feb. Less-Than-Truckload Tons Per Day Up 17.9% Vs. Prior Year; 05/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – FOR QTR-TO-DATE PERIOD, LTL REV/HUNDREDWEIGHT INCREASED 5.9% VS SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 2,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 19,737 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 22,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 596,795 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 06/04/2018 – IAC GROUP RECEIVES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM GAMUT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advisors reported 3,344 shares. Michigan-based Seizert Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.35% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Hennessy Inc has 32,800 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Eagle Advisors reported 0.41% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Mariner Ltd holds 3,743 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 61,182 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 10,356 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 3,759 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Company, Minnesota-based fund reported 92,831 shares. Stevens Ltd Partnership reported 12,326 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc holds 1,545 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Limited Liability holds 350,000 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 37,604 shares to 225,272 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ugi Corporation New (NYSE:UGI) by 5,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 EPS, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $198.56M for 8.61 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual EPS reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 33,201 shares to 195,088 shares, valued at $20.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Extend (VXF) by 6,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 705,274 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ODFL shares while 138 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 56.77 million shares or 7.51% less from 61.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lc invested 0.12% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.04M shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 17,819 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt reported 26,894 shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 15,500 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Delta Cap Limited Liability invested 0.33% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Sib Ltd Company accumulated 134,044 shares. 100 were reported by Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company. Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). M&T Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Moreover, Aurora Investment Counsel has 0.86% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited holds 88 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pension owns 3,786 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.