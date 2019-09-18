Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Position in Fastenal (FAST) Boosted by $988,992 as Stock Value Declined; As Danaher (DHR) Share Value Rose, Adi Capital Management Boosted Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fastenal (FAST) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 30,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 62,788 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 31,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fastenal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.60 million shares traded or 3.74% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 9,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $143.95. About 2.32M shares traded or 5.19% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

