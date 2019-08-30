Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Oracle (ORCL) as Stock Price Rose; Extra Space Storage (EXR) Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Trimmed Its Position by $356,126 as Share Price Rose

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 63.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The hedge fund held 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 5,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $122.01. About 278,022 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 7,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 185,924 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99 million, down from 193,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 3.50M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) by 1,620 shares to 32,401 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexshares Tr Qlt (QDEF) by 7,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Mcap (VOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.00 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $203.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 17,553 shares to 34,293 shares, valued at $784,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers International Group I by 5,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).