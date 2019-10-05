Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lowered By $672,948 Its W P Carey (WPC) Holding; Cnb Financial (CCNE) Shorts Up By 60.48%

Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) had an increase of 60.48% in short interest. CCNE’s SI was 94,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 60.48% from 58,700 shares previously. With 18,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Cnb Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE)’s short sellers to cover CCNE’s short positions. The SI to Cnb Financial Corporation’s float is 0.66%. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.81. About 7,230 shares traded. CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) has declined 7.96% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.96% the S&P500. Some Historical CCNE News: 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ternium S.A, CNB Financial, Barrick Gold, New York Mortgage Trust, Ascendi; 28/03/2018 – CNB Computers Purchases CVP Automated Packing Solution and ProShip Shipping Software; 29/03/2018 – CEE MARKETS-Crown firms after CNB says slow appreciation could lead to faster tightening; 16/04/2018 – CNB Financial PA 1Q EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – CNB FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND; 22/04/2018 – DJ CNB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCNE); 05/05/2018 – DJ CNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNBW); 10/04/2018 – CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED DATA REMAIN THE BIGGEST ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S CURRENT FORECAST; 09/03/2018 CZECH CENTRAL BANK SAYS PUBLISHED FIGURES REPRESENT ANTI-INFLATIONARY RISK TO CNB’S FORECAST

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased W P Carey (WPC) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 8,308 shares as W P Carey (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 208,210 shares with $16.90 million value, down from 216,518 last quarter. W P Carey now has $15.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $91.59. About 353,219 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W. P. Carey declares $1.036 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks I Hope to Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WP Carey Announces Industrial Investments Totaling $111 Million – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Share Price Is Up 26% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $214.32 million for 18.17 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 77,000 shares. Noven Financial Gru Inc reported 9,490 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 105,600 shares. First Republic Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 6,777 shares. Columbia Asset reported 0.28% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Hsbc Pcl invested in 0.01% or 53,121 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Regions Fincl Corp has 4,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First National Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Svcs holds 5,700 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 4,055 were accumulated by Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,147 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ent Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Leisure Capital Mgmt owns 0.19% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 2,613 shares.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Spdr Ser (SJNK) stake by 167,254 shares to 235,317 valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bulshs 2020 stake by 164,695 shares and now owns 514,427 shares. Simon Ppty Group (NYSE:SPG) was raised too.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1,336 activity. $1,336 worth of CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) was bought by Scott Nicholas N. Jr. on Friday, June 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold CNB Financial Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.52 million shares or 0.17% more from 6.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) or 4,994 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability holds 8,323 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 30,063 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Aperio Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 749 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co holds 322,702 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 2,297 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) for 39,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has 14,553 shares. Geode Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 190,640 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust Company has invested 0.03% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). 112 were reported by Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc. Blackrock owns 770,225 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Inc has invested 0.05% in CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE). Legal And General Gru Public Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,391 shares.