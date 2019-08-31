Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lowered Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Position by $801,480; Tnb Financial Has Boosted Position in Southern Company (SO) by $398,157 as Share Price Rose

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 26,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 33,643 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 60,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 34.31% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 7,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 266,004 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 258,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.26. About 7.15M shares traded or 56.98% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FANNING CEO SEES COAL USE DIMINISHING OVER TIME; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q ADJ EPS 88C, EST. 83C; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 11/05/2018 – RadioResource: Southern Co.’s Bryant Elected Chairman of UTC; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold APU shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 20.36 million shares or 2.08% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,331 were accumulated by Ironwood Lc. 61,050 are held by A D Beadell Counsel. Harvest Fund Advisors Lc holds 51,466 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 6 shares. Enterprise Finance Svcs Corp has 0.01% invested in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Hyman Charles D owns 122,716 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. 9,647 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Eventide Asset Mgmt accumulated 33,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 89,673 are held by North American Mngmt. 26,006 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co. Legacy Cap Prtnrs holds 0.25% or 17,500 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Tradewinds Capital Ltd invested in 500 shares. 33,723 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Incorporated Lc. 66,115 were reported by Edgemoor Advisors.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron (NYSE:CVX) by 22,405 shares to 281,956 shares, valued at $34.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non (NYSE:MKC) by 2,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,954 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 41,495 shares to 726,416 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,380 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management reported 4.95 million shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 24,597 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 16,850 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Lc has invested 0.04% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Intact Inv Inc invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Century invested in 0.02% or 398,039 shares. Commonwealth State Bank Of holds 147,161 shares. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc holds 2.2% or 230,229 shares. 2.14M were accumulated by Prudential Fin. Town & Country Fincl Bank & Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication owns 5,461 shares. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 0.12% or 8,946 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 42,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management has 78,517 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 3,400 are held by Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1,419 shares.

