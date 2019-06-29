Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lowered Aflac (AFL) Holding; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 34.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 281,000 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd holds 532,745 shares with $40.56M value, down from 813,745 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $48.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 3.25 million shares traded or 32.60% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 22/03/2018 – China’s oil futures: frazzle or dazzle for foreign traders?; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Impact on 2018 Financial Results, Capital Returns; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Aflac (AFL) stake by 9.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 10,859 shares as Aflac (AFL)’s stock rose 4.67%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 109,494 shares with $5.48M value, down from 120,353 last quarter. Aflac now has $40.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.34 million shares traded or 7.52% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q REV. $5.5B, EST. $5.47B; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Aflac Life Insurance Japan ‘A+’; Otlk Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.07 per share. AFL’s profit will be $797.65M for 12.81 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.46% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. $1.29M worth of stock was sold by Koide Masatoshi on Monday, February 4. $99,659 worth of stock was bought by Lloyd Karole on Friday, March 22. $1.82M worth of stock was sold by LAKE CHARLES D II on Tuesday, February 5.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Senior (FTSL) stake by 6,836 shares to 96,637 valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (QUAL) stake by 72,708 shares and now owns 142,784 shares. First Tr Lrge Cp Core (FEX) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 9 analyst reports since January 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 30. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, January 2 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12M for 23.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 7 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, January 22, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report.