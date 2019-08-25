Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Lifted Kellogg (K) Holding; Leuthold Group Has Trimmed Mastercard Cl A (MA) Stake

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Kellogg (K) stake by 361.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc acquired 60,403 shares as Kellogg (K)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 77,133 shares with $4.43M value, up from 16,730 last quarter. Kellogg now has $21.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 2.89M shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 24/05/2018 – Kellogg Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment

Leuthold Group Llc decreased Mastercard Inc. Cl A (MA) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Leuthold Group Llc sold 1,680 shares as Mastercard Inc. Cl A (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Leuthold Group Llc holds 48,967 shares with $11.53 million value, down from 50,647 last quarter. Mastercard Inc. Cl A now has $275.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.36% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kellogg has $7100 highest and $4900 lowest target. $62.80’s average target is -0.71% below currents $63.25 stock price. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19. Consumer Edge Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Consumer Edge Research has “Underweight” rating and $4900 target. Argus Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Monday, June 24. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Buckingham Research.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity. Shares for $6.32M were sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity. Shares for $6.32M were sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VB) stake by 40,961 shares to 225,549 valued at $34.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced John Hancock Etf Trust Mltfctr stake by 56,061 shares and now owns 76,950 shares. Schwab (SCHH) was reduced too.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.63 million. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is 2.85% above currents $271.89 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $259 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 6 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28800 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Nomura. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Leuthold Group Llc increased Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging (EMB) stake by 68,169 shares to 81,975 valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) stake by 79,792 shares and now owns 165,476 shares. Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB) was raised too.