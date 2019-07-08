Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Increased Its Dnp Select (DNP) Stake by $2.21 Million as Stock Value Rose; Assetmark Maintains Holding in Hcp Com (HCP)

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Hcp Inc Com (HCP) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 31,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 781,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.47M, up from 749,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Hcp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.85. About 93,892 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 05/03/2018 – HCP & ATRIA SR LIVING REPORT PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 2; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dnp Select (DNP) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 200,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 765,934 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.83 million, up from 565,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dnp Select for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.91. About 25,882 shares traded. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) has risen 6.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.70% the S&P500.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $66.01 million activity. $66.00M worth of stock was bought by AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC on Tuesday, January 29.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Cef by 28,323 shares to 172,503 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr Spdr by 35,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 748,982 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded (FDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold DNP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 8.38 million shares or 8.14% more from 7.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Co Brokerage accumulated 26,700 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 148,696 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 23,136 shares. 24,000 were reported by Reilly Llc. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 2,220 shares. First Fin In owns 13,470 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Inc Incorporated reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,751 are owned by North Star Invest Mngmt. Raymond James Fin Services Advisors owns 132,951 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 12,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP). Noesis Mangement Corporation invested in 19,650 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning has invested 0.02% in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP). Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Assetmark Inc, which manages about $13.57B and $11.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Value Etf (VTV) by 417,336 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $219.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK) by 183,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,250 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Ln Cor (LWC).