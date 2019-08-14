Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Increased Its Ares (ARCC) Holding by $394,553; Market Valuation Rose; Masco (MAS) Holder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 40.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 792,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.50 million, down from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 1.77 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ares (ARCC) by 10.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 23,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 240,553 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 217,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 1.30 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 12,000 shares to 955,200 shares, valued at $173.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62 million for 13.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Natl Bank The has 55,893 shares. 26,303 are owned by Suntrust Banks. Brown Advisory Inc has 6,180 shares. Weiss Multi reported 356,567 shares. Wedge Mgmt L LP Nc has invested 0.15% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt owns 22,438 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pacific Mngmt reported 10,956 shares. Buckingham Management Inc accumulated 0.93% or 250,060 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Sg Americas Secs Limited has 79,859 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.36% or 48,114 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Da Davidson holds 0.01% or 21,067 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Group Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 25,409 shares to 314,903 shares, valued at $33.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) by 15,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,390 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Partners Llp has invested 0.08% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0% or 36,936 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 215,503 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 767,959 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Clearbridge Investments Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Baltimore has invested 1.83% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Guild Invest Inc owns 2.05% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 91,500 shares. 230,604 were accumulated by Fort Washington Investment Oh. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Corp reported 32,504 shares. Blume Cap Management holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Essex Services holds 0.17% or 33,433 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 47,089 shares. 676 are owned by Perkins Coie. 163,475 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Corp.