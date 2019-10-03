Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Holding in Wabtec (WAB) Increased by $1.14 Million; As Sabre (SABR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Echo Street Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $12.96 Million

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 589,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The hedge fund held 985,815 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.89M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $21.63. About 1.99 million shares traded or 28.07% up from the average. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 01/05/2018 – SABRE R1Q ADJ. EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY 81.8% VS 96.3%; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q EPS 32c; 07/05/2018 – SABRE DACs from ESS Technology to Integrate MQA Rendering, Studio-Quality Sound Made Simple; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Techno; 29/05/2018 – BARCLAYS BANK – BARCLAYS BANK, ACTING THROUGH ITS INVESTMENT BANK ARE ACTING AS SOLE GLOBAL COORDINATOR AND BOOKRUNNER FOR SABRE INSURANCE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILT OFFERING; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wabtec (WAB) by 99.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 16,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 32,303 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 16,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wabtec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.49B market cap company. It closed at $66.08 lastly. It is down 28.67% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec 1Q Net $88.4M; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC INTO A DEFINITIVE PACT TO COMBINE W/ GE TRANSPORTATION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J had bought 10,000 shares worth $652,600 on Tuesday, May 21. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO also sold $1.19 billion worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Friday, August 9. 3,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7,669 shares to 79,817 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,477 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IJK).

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26 million for 30.04 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68 billion and $5.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 135,884 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $66.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 372,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

