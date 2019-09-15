Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Holding In Simon Ppty Group (SPG) Was Has Upped; 3M Co (MMM) Position Held by Petrus Trust Company Lta

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 7,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 35,847 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.21 million, up from 28,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.53 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group (SPG) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 4,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 8,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 4,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $153.93. About 1.42 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 19/03/2018 – France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 21/05/2018 – The Transformation Of The Shops At Riverside Begins Exciting Third Phase; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Hldgs invested in 0.62% or 127,655 shares. Foster Motley Inc invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Motley Fool Asset Llc stated it has 9,580 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl holds 0.29% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,668 shares. House Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Field Main Savings Bank holds 0.05% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company reported 0.84% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Whittier Of Nevada invested in 67,384 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amer Natl Bank stated it has 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.02% or 5,478 shares in its portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 14,379 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership accumulated 45,500 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability reported 2,106 shares. The California-based Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $564.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 253,719 shares to 223,394 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,546 shares, and cut its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swedbank invested in 238,658 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Sterling Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 36,387 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Co reported 7 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 221,154 were reported by Glenmede Na. Yhb Inc holds 12,241 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Lasalle Invest Ltd Com invested in 6.01% or 1.40M shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 891 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.07% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Hutchinson Mgmt Ca stated it has 57,481 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc invested in 0.03% or 181,039 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 4,810 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 297,004 shares.