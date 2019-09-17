Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Holding in Iron Mtn (IRM) Upped by $344,875; John G Ullman & Associates Position in Watts Water Tech Class A (WTS) Has Decreased as Shares Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A (WTS) by 27.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 29,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 80,582 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51 million, down from 110,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Watts Water Tech Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $98.03. About 50,581 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Watts Water; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 03/05/2018 – Watts Water 1Q EPS 82c; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ROBERT J. PAGANO, COMPANY’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL ACT AS CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 20C; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn (IRM) by 32.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 11,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 45,324 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 34,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 1.41 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 30/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-IRON MOUNTAIN ACQUIRES DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS-IRM.N; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on USD 700 Million Syndicated Term Loan B Facility, and Iron Mountain Australia Upsizes AUD Syndicated Ter; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Revision Reflects Increased Debt Leverage Following Iron Mountain’s $235 M Debt Funded Acquisition of Data Center; 24/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Declares Dividend of 58.75c; 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES IRON MOUNTAIN INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 04/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Expands Cloud-Based Policy Management Platform for Enterprises Looking to Address Data Privacy Regulations; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Blmbrg Brc (ITE) by 25,277 shares to 16,366 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds Mcap (VOE) by 18,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,640 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Iron Mountain: Nearly 7% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, But Know The Risks – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron Mountain Moving Into Data Centers – The 8% Yield Looks Solid – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron Mountain: Why The Selloff – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Blue Chip Specialty REIT On Sale With An 8% Yield: Iron Mountain – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Iron Mountain: The Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 25,653 shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 699,024 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Co owns 14,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 76,082 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 1.91 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation accumulated 23,042 shares. Bancorp Of America De invested in 3.12 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). 117 were accumulated by Motco. 128 are owned by Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Us Financial Bank De holds 15,128 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 389,744 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 1,188 shares.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 49,200 shares to 402,725 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 14,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 588,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 4,400 shares. Falcon Point Ltd Liability holds 0.91% or 18,166 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.19 million shares. 34,507 are owned by Wilen Inv Management Corp. Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.05% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Fort LP reported 17,351 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 2,423 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 0% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 13,096 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 251 shares. Moreover, Compton Cap Management Inc Ri has 0.1% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 2,450 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.02% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). First Interstate Retail Bank reported 200 shares.

More notable recent Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Office Depot (ODP) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Watts Water Technologies First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Watts Water Technologies Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on January 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Watts Expands BLÃœCHER Global Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.74M for 23.56 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.