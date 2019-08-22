Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Upped Its Yum Brands (YUM) Position by $370,359 as Stock Rose; Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Trimmed Its Holding

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yum Brands (YUM) by 26.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 3,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 17,907 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, up from 14,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117.31. About 643,850 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 18/04/2018 – YUM BRANDS YUM.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pizza Hut expanding beer delivery test; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 23/04/2018 – The partnership opens doors for parent company Yum Brands, which has been working hard to revitalize Pizza Hut

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 14,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 30,168 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, down from 44,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $296.93. About 4.66 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Netflix cloud executive Yury lzrailevsky exits – The Information; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 16/05/2018 – Britain’s BT fights back with new consumer strategy; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Good Reasons To Sell Your Netflix Shares Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Who Will Win the Streaming Wars? Netflix, Disney or Roku Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix signs deal with Game of Thrones creators – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix adds mobile-only plan in India – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “GTN vs. NFLX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.70 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “KFC Shines, Pizza Hut Finally Rebounds in China – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Mastercard Launches Its Own Restaurant – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Yum! Brands Wants Pizza Hut to Be More Like Domino’s – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is YUM! Brands (NYSE:YUM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

