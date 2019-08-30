Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Upped Equifax (EFX) Position by $772,664; Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY) Stock Declined While Twin Capital Management Trimmed Its Position

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co Com (LLY) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 17,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 114,850 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.90M, down from 132,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $113.01. About 1.49M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Cluster-headache Treatment Passes Phase 3 Test — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY-AFTER IND IS SUBMITTED,CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY ACADEMIC PACT WITH UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Equifax (EFX) by 97.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 6,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 6,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Equifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $146.08. About 202,958 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. senators oppose trade group’s lawyer as consumer watchdog; 21/05/2018 – Equifax to Meet with Investors in Los Angeles and Kansas City; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q Net $90.9M; 15/05/2018 – Equifax Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Equifax Could Ironically Gain From Senate Bill Meant to Punish; 24/04/2018 – Equifax Blends Consumer and Commercial Data to Deliver Substantial Small Business Risk Prediction; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Consumers See Personal Finance as an Educational Requirement; 11/04/2018 – CTW INVESTMENT GROUP URGES EQUIFAX’S SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN MCKINLEY, MARK B. TEMPLETON AND MARK L. FEIDLER AT ANNUAL MEETING OF EQUIFAX; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 3.24 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corp has 400 shares. Ironwood Ltd Liability Com reported 262 shares. Chemung Canal Trust Company holds 0.11% or 3,690 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset reported 9,215 shares. 3,730 were reported by Hodges Cap Inc. Fosun International Ltd, Hong Kong-based fund reported 11,445 shares. King Wealth, New York-based fund reported 2,650 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.23% or 37,627 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.11% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Stifel Financial holds 0.1% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 284,373 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Creative Planning stated it has 496,089 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Central Comml Bank And Tru Com reported 1,271 shares. Osterweis owns 23,639 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03M and $2.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Common Sto (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31,900 shares to 133,300 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 9,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. $26.94M worth of stock was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Acces by 6,679 shares to 49,287 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor (NYSE:NUE) by 7,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,961 shares, and cut its stake in Corning (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Co stated it has 14,581 shares. Horizon Llc invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 5,650 shares. Penobscot Investment Mgmt Company holds 10,600 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 167,366 shares. Counselors Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 3,865 shares. Comgest Investors Sas holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 43,700 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake. Advisory Svcs stated it has 0% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). 33,680 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). National Pension Service holds 149,778 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.