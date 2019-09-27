Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Trimmed Caretrust (CTRE) Position by $527,160; Share Value Declined; Synnex (SNX) Shareholder Shaker Investments Has Upped Its Position by $455,014

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Caretrust (CTRE) by 68.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 22,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 10,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247,000, down from 33,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Caretrust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 518,619 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’

Shaker Investments Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Investments Llc bought 4,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 39,430 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, up from 34,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Investments Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $112.22. About 274,142 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Rev $4.58B-$4.78B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT INCREASES LENDING COMMITMENT OF LENDERS TO SIT BY $250 MLN, TO $850 MLN; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does SYNNEX Corporation’s (NYSE:SNX) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Nike Beats Q1 Estimates – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synnex Continues To Grow As The Stock Continues To Fall – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Announces Nine Executives Honored Among CRN’s 2019 Women of the Channel – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Synnex, and Cintas Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Shaker Investments Llc, which manages about $129.10M and $150.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 5,515 shares to 5,483 shares, valued at $908,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 13,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,107 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 463,550 shares. Valley Advisers Inc reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,352 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 12,900 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 5,870 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp holds 0% or 3,751 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Euclidean Technology Mngmt Limited Liability reported 14,710 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd accumulated 11,256 shares. The Ohio-based Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.03% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Prudential holds 0.11% or 742,424 shares in its portfolio. 5,289 were reported by Driehaus Cap Lc. Numerixs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 100 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 0.98% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacer Fds Tr Trendp by 87,479 shares to 225,319 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Etf Active by 25,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareTrust REIT Credit Ratings Upgraded by Moody’s Investors Service – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareTrust REIT Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.225 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT Expands into North Dakota Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays mostly bullish on healthcare REITs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CTRE’s profit will be $33.45M for 16.77 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by CareTrust REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.