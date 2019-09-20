Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Lowered Its Netflix (NFLX) Position; Lasalle Investment Management Securities Boosted By $8.09 Million Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 17.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc acquired 311,047 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 4.62%. The Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc holds 2.05M shares with $53.93M value, up from 1.74 million last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $20.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.75. About 2.21M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased Netflix (NFLX) stake by 1.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc analyzed 944 shares as Netflix (NFLX)'s stock declined 14.74%. The Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 63,827 shares with $23.45M value, down from 64,771 last quarter. Netflix now has $114.98B valuation. The stock decreased 6.78% or $19.44 during the last trading session, reaching $267.16. About 14.15 million shares traded or 97.54% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.91 million for 63.61 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) stake by 4,609 shares to 41,239 valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr U.S. Cnsm (IYC) stake by 9,790 shares and now owns 14,949 shares. Janus Detroit Str Tr Hendrsn was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $409.45’s average target is 53.26% above currents $267.16 stock price. Netflix had 18 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $410 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, June 19. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by Wolfe Research on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Bank of America. Imperial Capital maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Thursday, August 29. Imperial Capital has “Outperform” rating and $45100 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L bought $2.00M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Thursday, August 8.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity. $119,640 worth of stock was bought by Stockfish Devin W on Thursday, June 6.

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) stake by 275,514 shares to 235,478 valued at $30.70M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) stake by 69,004 shares and now owns 1.40 million shares. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was reduced too.